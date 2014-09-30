BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies FY total sales drops to 1.6 million euros
* FY total sales EUR 1.6 million ($1.71 million) versus EUR 2.0 million year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 30 Medigene AG : * Says Veregen marketing authorization process initiated for eight additional European countries * Decision for marketing authorization in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia expected in first half of 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* FY total sales EUR 1.6 million ($1.71 million) versus EUR 2.0 million year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, April 19 Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.