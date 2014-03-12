BRIEF-Strategic Investments Q1 pre-tax profit rises to DKK 25.2 mln
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
CAIRO, March 12 Egypt's Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE on Wednesday said its net profit jumped 102.6 percent in 2013 on the back of a 50 percent rise in sales.
The net profit of the company, according to data it published on Wednesday in the Al-Akhbar newspaper, reached 186.88 million pounds ($26.85 million) in the year to end-December 2013 compared with 92.24 million in 2012.
Sales by Medinet Nasr, a public shareholding company engaged in real estate development and housing, increased 50 percent to 658.48 million pounds from 438.97 million pounds in 2012. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Mark Potter)
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance