MILAN Oct 14 Italian merchant bank Mediobanca said on Monday it is exercising a call option on 300 million euros ($406.87 million) in notes to redeem the issue on Oct. 28, ahead of its expiration date.

The notes were to come due in October 2017. Mediobanca will redeem the notes at par, and will pay a gross interest for the period of Oct. 27, 2012 to Oct. 27, 2013 of 2.40 percent annually. The notes cease to bear interest on Oct. 27, 2013. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)