MILAN Jan 23 Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Thursday it had bought back some of its own bonds and would annul debt with a nominal value of around 430 million euros ($583.27 million).

Mediobanca listed in a statement the nine bonds object of the buyback. The biggest amount repurchased was for 131 million euros of a bond due in 2015, followed by 125 million euros bought back of a bond maturing this year. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)