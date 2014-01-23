BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
MILAN Jan 23 Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Thursday it had bought back some of its own bonds and would annul debt with a nominal value of around 430 million euros ($583.27 million).
Mediobanca listed in a statement the nine bonds object of the buyback. The biggest amount repurchased was for 131 million euros of a bond due in 2015, followed by 125 million euros bought back of a bond maturing this year. ($1 = 0.7372 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.