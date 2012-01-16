MILAN Jan 16 The Milan's stock exchange said on Monday two bonds issued by Italian bank Mediobanca and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total 3.5 billion euros ($4.43 bln) had started trading on the bourse's fixed-income MOT platform.

Italy has introduced a state guarantee for bonds issued by domestic banks, allowing lenders to use these notes as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari)