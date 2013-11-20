BRIEF-Progressive Corp announces public offering of $850 mln of senior notes
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
MILAN Nov 20 Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Wednesday it had offered to buy back some of its senior unsecured bonds expiring in 2014 and 2015 for up to 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).
Mediobanca said it aimed at reducing bonds due in the next two years to cut the concentration of its liabilities. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
April 3 Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.