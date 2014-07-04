MILAN, July 4 Mediobanca, one of 15
Italian banks targeted by a Europe-wide asset review, said on
Friday that the ratio of its best-quality capital set against
risky assets - a measure of financial strength - was 10.9
percent.
This is the first time Mediobanca, Italy's best-known
investment bank, has disclosed its so-called phased-in common
equity tier 1 ratio. This measures the proportion of capital set
aside against equity stakes and other assets that are weighted
according to their risk.
Mediobanca said the Bank of Italy had weighted its 13.24
percent stake in insurer Generali at 3.7 times its
book value of 2.6 billion euros ($3.55 billion). The ratio also
took into account loan repayments worth 750 million euros from
insurer Unipol that have been since the end of March.
The bank has total risk-weighted assets of 58.4 billion
euros, 9.6 billion euros of which is attributable to the
Generali investment.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Pravin Char)