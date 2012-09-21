By Lisa Jucca and Andrea Mandala
| MILAN, Sept 21
MILAN, Sept 21 Growing signs of discontent over
CEO Alberto Nagel are emerging among Mediobanca
investors, although this has not yet reached a level that would
force the removal of Italy's most powerful banker, sources with
knowledge of the situation said.
Mediobanca's board on Thursday began work on a new strategic
plan for the bank at a meeting that also approved results
showing an 80 percent decline in annual profit.
The bank, a kingmaker in practically every financial deal in
Italy thanks to a web of cross shareholdings, is suffering under
the weight of the euro zone crisis and being forced to rethink
an outdated business model.
While board member Tarak Ben Ammar went on the record on
Thursday to say the board remains united at Nagel's side,
insiders say concerns about him have been growing since he was
put under investigation in July for allegedly obstructing the
work of Italy's financial regulator.
"There is a feeling that Nagel must be replaced sooner or
later. But it will not happen right now. They will kick him out
later," said one source close to the board.
"The atmosphere among shareholders is this one (discontent),
but nothing will happen in the short term. Much will depend on
the judicial developments," said a second source familiar with
the situation.
Nagel declined to comment.
Nagel, at the helm of Mediobanca since 2007, is the force
behind a bold merger of loss-making Fondiaria-SAI,
Italy's No.2 insurer, with its smaller peer Unipol, a
move that helped protect the bank's 1.1 billion euro exposure to
Fondiaria.
Despite saving his bank from a large loan default, Nagel is
in a weak position after he acknowledged initialling a secret
document containing a list of requests by Fondiaria's owners,
the Ligresti family, in exchange for their exit from the group.
The alleged pact would have contravened demands by market
regulator Consob not to give any financial benefits to the
Ligrestis as part of the Fondiaria-SAI deal.
Even though the alleged accord came to nothing, some
shareholders believe Nagel made a serious mistake by signing it.
He denies any wrongdoing and says he only signed off on the
document to show that he had seen it.
Shrinking profits at the bank, partly due to massive
writedowns on sovereign debt holdings and financial investments,
are not helping Nagel.
"It's not surprising that some shareholders are unhappy. The
fact that he is under investigation is not nice and financial
results are bad," said a third source close to the situation.
A source close to the bank said, however, that Nagel enjoyed
the support of Mediobanca's largest investor, UniCredit
, and of key French shareholders, accounting for 20
percent of the bank between them -- enough to keep Nagel firmly
at the helm of Mediobanca.
Two sources who followed the board meeting said no criticism
was raised on Thursday. "Mediobanca has done very good work over
the past years. Its business model is working," a board member
said at the meeting.
MODEL FROM THE PAST
Mediobanca, created at the end of World War Two by Sicilian
banker Enrico Cuccia, has been instrumental in helping fledgling
Italian companies grow in post-war Italy.
The bank's role meant it ended up at the centre of a web of
cross-shareholdings that gave it a dominant position in Italy's
financial world.
But some shareholders say this model belongs to the past and
the investment bank should look for better ways to profit from
its advisory role in key Italian transactions.
Two sources close to the situation said they expected
Mediobanca to slash its 13 percent holding in Italy's biggest
insurer, Generali, something the bank has long
resisted but will have to do because of imminent capital rules.
"This is what is planned, but not in the short term. If
Generali makes a capital increase, this would be the opportunity
for Mediobanca to dilute itself," one of the sources said.
Mario Greco, who has Nagel's backing and started on Aug. 1
as the Chief Executive of Generali, is working on the insurer's
strategy.
One board member said any decision with regards to
Mediobanca's future would be dependent on the Generali strategy,
a more stringent regime under Basel III rules on capital
requirements, and the whole macroeconomic scenario.
Several board members said the board had decided to shelve
suggestions to split Mediobanca's operations from its financial
holdings, something that analysts say would depress the bank's
capital base, currently at a healthy 11 percent, to levels well
below those deemed acceptable by European regulators.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro;
Editing by Giles Elgood)