MILAN, March 2 Italy's Mediobanca said on Monday the European Central Bank had set a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio phase-in of 9 percent as a specific capital requirement for the bank.

The lender had a CET 1 ratio phase-in of 11 percent at the end of December.

Italy's leading investment bank said the ECB had also set a Total Capital ratio phase-in of 11 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)