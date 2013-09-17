BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
MILAN, Sept 17 Italian merchant bank Mediobanca said on Tuesday its controlling shareholders decided to allow the sale of Fondiaria's 3.8 percent stake in the bank.
The bank gave the approval for the seller of the stake to make an early exit from an agreement locking up the shares "in view of the stake being sold in accordance with the obligation imposed following the ruling issued by antitrust authorities."
The bank also said it did not believe board member Marco Tronchetti Provera, chairman of Pirelli, should resign following a suspended sentence for having received stolen data. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.