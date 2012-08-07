MILAN Aug 7 The CEO of Italy's top investment house Mediobanca, under investigation for obstructing regulators in a merger deal, does not think the bank's shareholders are plotting to oust him, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Alberto Nagel, Italy's most powerful banker, is being probed over an alleged secret "golden handshake" deal with the former owners of loss-making Fondiaria-SAI, the Ligresti family.

He was questioned by magistrates for six hours last week and the judicial probe has fuelled speculation in Italian newspapers that his tenure at the helm of Mediobanca, where he was appointed CEO in 2007, might be about to end.

A board meeting could be called early next month in which Nagel is expected to have to explain himself, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Friday, and a shareholder meeting is slated for October.

"I am serene and I trust the magistrates who are serious people," Nagel, who denies any wrongdoing, told La Repubblica daily in a rare and unusually candid interview.

"I don't know if I risk anything at the shareholders meeting in October. At the moment I don't think the shareholders have any desire to carry out any revenge whatsoever against me," he said.

The alleged secret deal at the centre of the probe, which Nagel and Mediobanca have denied, would have helped grease the exit of the Ligresti from the Fondiaria group and facilitate its rescue by peer Unipol in a complex deal brokered by Mediobanca and UniCredit.

The two banks are the main creditors of Fondiaria, Italy's No.2 insurer.

If confirmed, the agreement would have contravened demands by market regulator Consob, which approved the Fondiaria-Unipol deal on condition the Ligrestis did not reap any benefit from the operation.

In a statement after the questioning last Wednesday Nagel said he had not stipulated any deal with the Ligrestis. However, he acknowledged signing off the photocopy of a document containing a list of requests by the Ligresti family, saying he had done so only to show that he had viewed it.

"None of the things that were written on those two sheets of paper has happened," Nagel said in the interview.

"It's clear that, in a situation like this, we are forced to also talk to the Ligrestis. But the idea is, they ask to have 20 meetings, you say no 19 times but eventually you have to say yes once, if you want to resolve the crisis."

Last month prosecutors investigating the Ligrestis' business empire seized a document containing an alleged secret agreement between Salvatore Ligresti, head of the family that until recently owned Fondiaria parent Premafin, and Nagel.

The sources said that in the document Ligresti had laid down a series of conditions for the family to bow out of Premafin, including a 45 million euro payout for the patriarch.

Premafin has since been taken over by Unipol following a capital increase at the holding which diluted the Ligrestis. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mike Nesbit)