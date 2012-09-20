MILAN, Sept 20 Debt-stricken Italian insurer
Fondiaria-SAI's 3.9 percent stake in investment house
Mediobanca will be moved to an escrow account to
comply with antitrust requirements for Fondiaria's merger with
Unipol.
Insurance rival Unipol agreed in January to rescue Fondiaria
in a complex four-way merger deal brokered by Mediobanca, which
was Fondiaria's biggest creditor.
Italy's antitrust authority said in June that its approval
of the merger was conditional on Fondiaria selling its
Mediobanca stake by the end of 2013 and the transfer was agreed
as a measure to sterilise the stake's voting power until a sale
is completed.
Mediobanca's core shareholders approved the transfer to an
escrow account at BNP Paribas, Mediobanca said in a
statement on Thursday.
Mediobanca is the biggest shareholder in Generali,
Italy's largest insurer.
