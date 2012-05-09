MILAN May 9 Italy's best-known investment bank Mediobanca used a large chunk of the 7.5 billion euros of cheap funds it took from the European Central Bank to buy Italian government bonds, the bank's chief executive Alberto Nagel said.

He added that investments were mainly in 2-year bonds, and in any case were in bonds within the three-year horizon that the ECB funds offer. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)