MILAN May 9 Net profit at Italy's main investment bank Mediobanca shrunk to a third in its third financial quarter from a year earlier, hit by fresh impairments on its investment portfolio even as it continued to attract deposits at its retail arm.

Mediobanca, influential through a web of Italian holdings, booked an impairment of 113 million euros ($146.84 million) on its stake in Telco, the holding which controls Italian telecoms giant Telecom Italia, thus completing a clean-up that has included large writedowns on Greek bonds.

The bank, the force behind a contested rescue deal of its big debtor Fondiaria-SAI, reported a net profit of 41.5 million euros in the financial quarter until the end of March, down from 156 million euros a year earlier.

Its core Tier 1 ratio, a closely-watched measure of financial strength, stood at 11.1 pct at the end of March, broadly unchanged from the end of 2011.

Yet, some analysts have said the ratio could fall to as low as 9.5 percent if a plan to merge loss-making insurer Fondiaria-SAI with peer Unipol, now under scrutiny by Italy's antitrust authorities, falls through.

"The resolution of the Fondiaria-SAI issue continues to be instrumental to an investment in Mediobanca in order to avoid impairments on 1.1 billion euros of sub-exposure," analyst Ronny Rehn at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods said in a note.

In a statement, the bank said it had taken a total of 7.5 billion euros of cheap funds in two rounds of European Central Bank auctions aimed at easing liquidity strains for lenders hit by the euro zone crisis.

Deposits at its retail arm Che Banca!, a vital source of liquidity for the investment bank, rose by nearly 1 billion euros to 11.5 billion at the end of the quarter.

Mediobanca also said it had open a investment banking branch in high-growth Turkey, in a bid to diversify its business and broaded its exposure.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)