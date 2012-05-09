MILAN May 9 Net profit at Italy's main
investment bank Mediobanca shrunk to a third in its
third financial quarter from a year earlier, hit by fresh
impairments on its investment portfolio even as it continued to
attract deposits at its retail arm.
Mediobanca, influential through a web of Italian holdings,
booked an impairment of 113 million euros ($146.84 million) on
its stake in Telco, the holding which controls Italian telecoms
giant Telecom Italia, thus completing a clean-up that
has included large writedowns on Greek bonds.
The bank, the force behind a contested rescue deal of its
big debtor Fondiaria-SAI, reported a net profit of
41.5 million euros in the financial quarter until the end of
March, down from 156 million euros a year earlier.
Its core Tier 1 ratio, a closely-watched measure of
financial strength, stood at 11.1 pct at the end of March,
broadly unchanged from the end of 2011.
Yet, some analysts have said the ratio could fall to as low
as 9.5 percent if a plan to merge loss-making insurer
Fondiaria-SAI with peer Unipol, now under
scrutiny by Italy's antitrust authorities, falls through.
"The resolution of the Fondiaria-SAI issue continues to be
instrumental to an investment in Mediobanca in order to avoid
impairments on 1.1 billion euros of sub-exposure," analyst Ronny
Rehn at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods said in a note.
In a statement, the bank said it had taken a total of 7.5
billion euros of cheap funds in two rounds of European Central
Bank auctions aimed at easing liquidity strains for lenders hit
by the euro zone crisis.
Deposits at its retail arm Che Banca!, a vital source of
liquidity for the investment bank, rose by nearly 1 billion
euros to 11.5 billion at the end of the quarter.
Mediobanca also said it had open a investment banking branch
in high-growth Turkey, in a bid to diversify its business and
broaded its exposure.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)