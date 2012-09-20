BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
MILAN, Sept 20 Mediobanca's shareholders are united behind Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, a board member at the Italian investment bank said on Thursday.
Nagel is under investigation for allegedly obstructing the work of regulators over the controversial Fondiaria-SAI/Unipol merger.
Tunisian entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar, who represents foreign shareholders on Mediobanca's board, also said a no-confidence vote against Nagel "never crossed our minds".
"I think he will remain CEO for a long time. The board and the shareholders are unanimous in backing not just Nagel but the whole management," Ben Ammar said as he left a board meeting of the bank.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.