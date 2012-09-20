MILAN, Sept 20 Mediobanca's shareholders are united behind Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, a board member at the Italian investment bank said on Thursday.

Nagel is under investigation for allegedly obstructing the work of regulators over the controversial Fondiaria-SAI/Unipol merger.

Tunisian entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar, who represents foreign shareholders on Mediobanca's board, also said a no-confidence vote against Nagel "never crossed our minds".

"I think he will remain CEO for a long time. The board and the shareholders are unanimous in backing not just Nagel but the whole management," Ben Ammar said as he left a board meeting of the bank.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)