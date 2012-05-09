(Adds quotes, more details, outlook)

By Lisa Jucca

MILAN May 9 Italy's main investment bank, Mediobanca, said on Wednesday it had put the bulk of a string of heavy writedowns behind it after impairment on its investment portfolio helped shrink by 73 percent its quarterly net profit.

CEO Alberto Nagel said the bank would book another 110-120 million euros of writedowns on convertible instruments known as CASHES issued by UniCredit after taking impairment hits for around 400 million euros ($517 million) in the first three quarters of its financial year.

"I believe the worst is over," Nagel told an analyst conference. "We will start consolidating profit from the next quarter," he said, although noting that the contribution from trading could be slightly negative in the next three months.

Mediobanca, influential through a web of Italian holdings, booked an impairment of 113 million euros on its stake in Telco, the holding which controls Italian telecoms giant Telecom Italia , thus completing a clean-up that has included large writedowns on Greek bonds.

The bank, the force behind a contested rescue deal of its big debtor Fondiaria-SAI, said net profit fell to 41.5 million euros in the third financial quarter to end March.

Its core Tier 1 ratio, a closely-watched measure of financial strength, stood at 11.1 pct at the end of March, broadly unchanged from the end of 2011.

Yet, some analysts have said the ratio could fall to as low as 9.5 percent if the Fondiaria rescue plan, now under scrutiny by Italy's antitrust authorities, falls through.

The bank said it took 7.5 billion euros of cheap funds in two rounds of European Central Bank auctions aimed at easing liquidity strains for lenders hit by the euro zone crisis. The bulk of the funds were used to buy Italy government bonds with maturity below the three-year ECB horizon, Nagel said.

Deposits at its retail arm Che Banca!, a vital source of liquidity for the investment bank, rose by nearly 1 billion euros to 11.5 billion at the end of the quarter.

Nagel said the bank had no plans to expand its loan book in the near future as lending was not "sexy" in the light of still high funding costs.

Mediobanca also said it had open a investment banking branch in high-growth Turkey, in a bid to broadened its exposure. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by William Hardy)