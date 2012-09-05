(Adds background, quote from board member, sources)
By Gianluca Semeraro and Lisa Jucca
MILAN, Sept 5 The board of Mediobanca
unanimously backed Chief Executive Alberto Nagel at a meeting on
Wednesday, even though he is under investigation for allegedly
obstructing regulators in a controversial Italian merger deal.
However, Italy's top investment bank may still face tough
challenges as it tries to reposition itself and decide what to
do with key equity holdings, one board member said after the
meeting.
The board said in a statement that it acknowledged the
briefing Nagel gave board members on the investigation, adding
it was "confidently awaiting the outcome of the probe."
The board also expressed satisfaction about the progress of
the planned merger between loss-making Italian insurer
FondiariaSAI and its peer, Unipol, and of
two related capital increases worth 2.2 billion euros.
Wednesday's board meeting and the probe have sharply
highlighted the bank and the web of equity holdings through
which it controls some of Italy's most important companies.
Nagel, one of Italy's most powerful bankers, is accused by
Milan magistrates of making a secret "golden handshake" deal
with the owners of FondiariaSAI, the Ligresti family.
The alleged deal was designed to ease the Ligrestis' exit
from the FondiariaSAI, pave the way for the merger with Unipol
and protect loans worth 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) made by
the bank.
As the merger draws to a conclusion, "the bank will over the
coming months face the issue of re-focusing, also with regards
to its holdings," one board member said on condition of
anonymity. He noted that the euro zone crisis made funding
Mediobanca extremely difficult.
Although an investment bank, Mediobanca has traditionally
derived a portion of its income from its large holdings in top
insurer Generali and publisher RCS Mediagroup
, which are no longer as profitable.
The board member and a source close to the situation said
no-one at the bank questioned Nagel about the investigation. He
gave a long and detailed report to the board about FondiariaSAI
and the history of the bank's relationship with the Ligrestis.
Nagel has vigorously rejected accusations by Milan
prosecutors that he made a deal with the Ligrestis, who are
blamed for bringing FondiariaSAI to the verge of bankruptcy.
He has said his initialing of a document containing a list
of requests drawn up by the Ligrestis - including a payment of
45 million euros and free access to a resort in Sardinia - did
not constitute an agreement and came to nothing.
Mediobanca's ties with the Ligrestis go back more than a
decade, before Nagel was chosen as CEO in 2007. Other Mediobanca
shareholders have been close to the Ligrestis, who have
themselves been key investors in Mediobanca.
"The current shareholders are weak and no-one has the power
to impose an effective change, so they prefer the status quo,"
said a second source close to the situation.
(Writing by Lisa Jucca. Editing by Andre Grenon)