(Adds background, quote from board member, sources)

By Gianluca Semeraro and Lisa Jucca

MILAN, Sept 5 The board of Mediobanca unanimously backed Chief Executive Alberto Nagel at a meeting on Wednesday, even though he is under investigation for allegedly obstructing regulators in a controversial Italian merger deal.

However, Italy's top investment bank may still face tough challenges as it tries to reposition itself and decide what to do with key equity holdings, one board member said after the meeting.

The board said in a statement that it acknowledged the briefing Nagel gave board members on the investigation, adding it was "confidently awaiting the outcome of the probe."

The board also expressed satisfaction about the progress of the planned merger between loss-making Italian insurer FondiariaSAI and its peer, Unipol, and of two related capital increases worth 2.2 billion euros.

Wednesday's board meeting and the probe have sharply highlighted the bank and the web of equity holdings through which it controls some of Italy's most important companies.

Nagel, one of Italy's most powerful bankers, is accused by Milan magistrates of making a secret "golden handshake" deal with the owners of FondiariaSAI, the Ligresti family.

The alleged deal was designed to ease the Ligrestis' exit from the FondiariaSAI, pave the way for the merger with Unipol and protect loans worth 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) made by the bank.

As the merger draws to a conclusion, "the bank will over the coming months face the issue of re-focusing, also with regards to its holdings," one board member said on condition of anonymity. He noted that the euro zone crisis made funding Mediobanca extremely difficult.

Although an investment bank, Mediobanca has traditionally derived a portion of its income from its large holdings in top insurer Generali and publisher RCS Mediagroup , which are no longer as profitable.

The board member and a source close to the situation said no-one at the bank questioned Nagel about the investigation. He gave a long and detailed report to the board about FondiariaSAI and the history of the bank's relationship with the Ligrestis.

Nagel has vigorously rejected accusations by Milan prosecutors that he made a deal with the Ligrestis, who are blamed for bringing FondiariaSAI to the verge of bankruptcy.

He has said his initialing of a document containing a list of requests drawn up by the Ligrestis - including a payment of 45 million euros and free access to a resort in Sardinia - did not constitute an agreement and came to nothing.

Mediobanca's ties with the Ligrestis go back more than a decade, before Nagel was chosen as CEO in 2007. Other Mediobanca shareholders have been close to the Ligrestis, who have themselves been key investors in Mediobanca.

"The current shareholders are weak and no-one has the power to impose an effective change, so they prefer the status quo," said a second source close to the situation. (Writing by Lisa Jucca. Editing by Andre Grenon)