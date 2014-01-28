MILAN Jan 28 Italy's tax police and inspectors
from market watchdog Consob visited the Milan offices of
investment bank Mediobanca on Tuesday to check into
potential market abuse claims, Consob said.
A report on the website of newspaper Corriere della Sera
said the inspections concerned two cases of alleged insider
trading.
"The inspection under way is aimed at checking on potential
market abuse that may have been committed in 2013 in operations
where Mediobanca acted as intermediary," a spokesman for Consob
said.
Two sources familiar with the matter said the inspections
centered on the sale of Banca Generali shares and the
acquisition of Milano Assicurazioni savings shares last year.
Last April Mediobanca helped place 12 percent of Banca
Generali by Assicurazioni Generali while in August it
worked on the reverse accelerated bookbuilding of Milano
Assicurazioni savings shares by insurer Unipol.
Unipol declined to comment. Generali was not immediately
available for a comment.
"It's an administrative inspection into operations of the
bank with institutional investors on the capital markets," a
Mediobanca spokeswoman said.
At 1420 GMT, Mediobanca shares were down 2.19 percent after
trading higher in the morning session.
