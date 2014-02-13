MILAN Feb 13 No buyer has been found for a 5 percent stake in Mediobanca held by French insurer Groupama, one of two key foreign investors in the Italian investment bank, a source close to shareholders told Reuters on Thursday.

"The possibility of a new investor is off the table," the source said.

Groupama and French investor Vincent Bollore control 11 percent of the investment bank. Bollore has said he wants to increase his stake to 8 percent. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)