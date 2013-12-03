BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank OGM approves launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
MILAN Dec 3 Italy's Mediobanca has hired a veteran banker to strengthen the corporate and investment banking business it hopes to grow rapidly over the next three years.
Stefano Marsaglia will join Mediobanca's office in London, where he currently works for Barclays after 17 years at independent investment bank Rothschild.
Mediobanca said on Tuesday it wanted to increase the wholesale revenues it makes from corporate and investment banking by 30-45 percent by the end of 2016.
The investment bank, which has sat at the centre of a web of corporate holdings since it was founded in 1946, aims to make London the hub for its capital markets business.
Marsaglia's appointment "confirms Mediobanca can attract experienced bankers to support its international expansion," said one banking sector analyst who asked not to be named.
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
BEIJING, April 5 China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp said it has joined hands with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc in acquiring 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit from Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras.