MILAN, April 23 Italian investment bank
Mediobanca said on Monday that Ennio Doris, the head
of asset management company Mediolanum, had quit as
board member.
The resignation followed a statement on Friday from the Bank
of Italy, market regulator Consob, and insurance watchdog Isvap
that directors or executives of competing financial service
firms will not be allowed to sit on each others' boards or board
committees.
The move is aimed at stamping out conflicts of interest.
Doris has 29.8 percent of Mediolanum in which former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi owns a 35 percent stake.
The practice of sitting on multiple boards in Italy dates
back to the post-war reign of Mediobanca, when the powerful
investment house pulled the strings of Italian finance through a
web of cross-holdings.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)