MILAN, Sept 4 Mediobanca Chief
Executive Alberto Nagel is expected to win backing from a
majority of board members at a key meeting on Wednesday, despite
facing a judicial probe into allegedly obstructing regulators
over a controversial merger deal in Italy.
Nagel, one of Italy's most powerful bankers, is accused by
Milan magistrates of having clinched a secret "golden handshake"
pact with the owners of insurer Fondiaria-SAI's
owners, the Ligrestis.
The pact was designed to ease the Ligrestis' exit from the
loss-making company, pave the way for a planned merger with peer
Unipol and protect the bank's 1.1 billion euro ($1.4
billion) loans.
"I don't see any major turmoil happening on Wednesday, but
we have to see what will happen from now to Christmas," said a
person close to one of the shareholders.
Nagel has vigorously rejected the accusation, saying his
initialing of a document containing a list of requests drawn up
by the Ligrestis - including a payment of 45 million euros and
free access to a resort in Sardinia - came to nothing.
"Nagel should be able to survive at the board meeting and
even going beyond that, as whatever he did was in line with the
way Mediobanca's key shareholders treated the Ligrestis. Unless
more damming accusations were to emerge," said one source with
knowledge of the situation.
The executive defended his deeds with regard to the
Fondiaria-SAI issue during a six-hour testimony with magistrates
at the start of August, legal and judicial sources told Reuters
this week.
HUGE LOAN
He tried to partially shift the blame on to his predecessor
Vincenzo Maranghi, who had paved the way for the rise of the
Ligresti family by allowing them to get control of Italy's No.2
insurer through a huge loan.
"Look at what happened before me," he told magistrates,
according to one senior judicial source. "In 2003, Mediobanca
already had lent them 500 to 600 million euros."
Nagel added he did not have full visibility on the past
dealings of the Ligrestis due to their privileged relationship
with some key investors - top investor UniCredit and
French group Bollore - and with former Mediobanca Chairman
Cesare Geronzi, the sources told Reuters.
The situation improved in 2010, after former UniCredit Chief
Executive Alessandro Profumo was replaced by Federico Ghizzoni
at the helm of Unicredit and after Geronzi left Mediobanca to
become chairman of Generali, the sources told Reuters that Nagel
had said.
Ghizzoni, whose bank is the largest shareholder in
Mediobanca with nearly 9 percent, has told Italian media he does
not expect an overhaul at the board meeting, which is due to
start at 1630 GMT.
Yet other sources familiar with the situation said some
investors are growing impatient with Nagel, as returns to
shareholders shrink.
Mediobanca shares have lost 15 percent since the start of the
year, underperforming the Italian banking sector by 6 percent
and the broad Italian stock index by 17 percent.
