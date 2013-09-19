MILAN, Sept 19 An agreement among shareholders
in Italian merchant bank Mediobanca has no reason to
exist, a board member said on Thursday, referring to the
governance accord that locks up control of the lender and
protects it from a hostile takeover.
"At this moment in history, shareholder pacts...have no
reason to exit," Carlo Pesenti, who sits on the bank's board and
is a member of the pact, said. "Including Mediobanca's."
He is also chairman of Italcementi, a Mediobanca
shareholder with 2.6 percent.
Shareholder pacts have been widely used in Italy for
decades, since they enable small groups of people to wield
control over listed companies including Mediobanca, Telecom
Italia, Pirelli and RCS Mediagroup
. They are now falling out of favor as groups struggle
to improve profitability in a recession.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala', writing by Jennifer Clark,
editing by Valentina Za)