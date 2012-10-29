(Adds quotes, background, shares)

MILAN Oct 29 Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca will present a new strategic plan by mid-2013, its chief executive said on Monday, as it seeks to further cut equity holdings to stabilise profits.

Mediobanca, which reported on Saturday a near doubling of first-quarter net profit, i s a lso e xpected to br oaden its presence abroad as part of the plan, accordin g to insiders.

"We are performing a review of our business portfolio that we will be able to finish in some quarters," CEO Alberto Nagel told analysts in a conference call. "By the (middle) of next year we will be ending our review and present it to investors," he said.

Nagel, at the helm of Mediobanca since 2007, told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Saturday h e would be looking at further re ducing t he bank's exposure to equity holdings to reduce earnings volatility.

The bank has already cut its equity portfolio by 2 billion euros over the last year but still holds large stakes in insurer Generali, publisher RCS Mediagroup and the holding that controls telecoms operator Telecom Italia .

Writedowns on those stakes have weighed on Mediobanca's results in recent months, although in the first quarter there were no such impairments and profits were helped by lower costs and trading gains.

The bank is also reviewing its banking activities. Nagel said on Monday he considered Mediobanca's leasing arm non-core and could be looking to sell it at the right moment.

He also said Mediobanca would continue to cut costs, although the 12 percent year-on-year cost reduction reported in the first quarter would not be repeated.

"The run-rate of cost reduction for this year will be single-digit, not double-digit," Nagel said.

Shares in Mediobanca rose in early trading in reaction to better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, but later turned negative in line with the Italian banking sector on worries about domestic political uncertainty.

The stock was down 4.15 percent at 4.34 euros at 1400 GMT.

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)