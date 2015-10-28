(Fixes grammar in 3rd para)
MILAN Oct 28 Merger talks among Italian
cooperative banks are set to intensify this quarter and the next
so that at least a deal is likely to materialise by mid-2016,
the chief executive of merchant bank Mediobanca said on
Wednesday.
Mediobanca is advising several Italian cooperative banks on
possible mergers, which are being discussed after a government
reform of the sector made it easier for these lenders to be
taken over.
CEO Alberto Nagel said a first move by UBI Banca,
which this month shed its cooperative status as required by the
reform, had "rung a bell" for all the others.
"We expect an acceleration in the current quarter and the
first quarter" of 2016, so that an impact on Mediobanca's
earnings in terms of fees can be expected in the fiscal year
through June, he told an analyst call.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by
Francesca Landini)