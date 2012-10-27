MILAN Oct 27 Mediobanca Chief
Executive Alberto Nagel said this was not the right moment to
sell its large stake in publisher RCS Mediagroup, even
though the bank is shedding a lot of its equity assets.
"I do not see offers that could offer added value
considering the book value of our (RCS) stake. I do not believe
this is the moment to disinvest," Nagel told shareholders at
their annual meeting.
Speaking about Generali, in which Mediobanca has a
13 percent stake, Nagel said Generali's new boss Mario Greco was
solely focused on the insurance business and not on banking.
"We are totally aligned with the new CEO and his vision for
the group, which he sees focused on the insurance sector, not on
banking," Nagel said.
Generali is looking to sell its Swiss private banking arm
BSI. New CEO Mario Greco was hired in August to replace previous
boss Giovanni Perissinotto, who was ousted by Mediobanca and
other disgruntled shareholders.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)