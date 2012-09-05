MILAN, Sept 5 Italian merchant bank Mediobanca faces the "key theme" of how to re-focus its business model "also in light" of a fresh look at the fate of equity stakes in Generali, Telecom Italia and other companies, said a board member on Wednesday.

The board member was speaking after a hotly-awaited meeting to review how Chief Executive Alberto Nagel handled a controversial merger between two Italian insurers, Fondiaria SAI and Unipol.

The "re-focus" of the bank's business model was not discussed on Wednesday, the board member said.

The board expressed its full backing of the merger because it resolved a delicate credit position, the board member said, referring to the one billion euros owed Mediobanca by the money-losing Fondiaria-SAI, the Ligresti family.

None of Mediobanca board members criticized Nagel's handling of the merger, the board member said. Italian press reports ahead of the meeting had indicated Nagel might face criticism.

