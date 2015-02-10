MILAN Feb 10 Mediobanca, Italy's top
investment bank, said on Tuesday its net profit in the second
quarter of its financial year fell 25 percent from the same
period the previous year due to lower one-off capital gains.
Net profit in the three months to the end of December was
100.6 million euros ($114 million) as it booked asset sale gains
worth 11.4 million euros compared to 72.7 million euros a year
earlier.
Loan loss provisions in the period rose almost 50 percent to
180.2 million euros with net non-performing loans representing
3.8 percent of the total loan book, it said.
The asset quality review by the European Central Bank had
led to a 351.3 million euro increase in provisioning to the end
of December 2013 with more than 90 percent of the shortfall set
aside at the end of last year, it said.
The bank said its fully phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio -
a measure of a bank's financial strength - was 12.65 percent at
the end of December from 12.5 percent at the end of June.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)