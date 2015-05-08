MILAN May 8 Italy's Mediobanca said on Friday its net profit in the third quarter of its financial year more than doubled thanks to higher trading and interest income as well as rising fees, beating analyst expectations.

Mediobanca said net profit in the three months to the end of March was 205 million euros ($230 million), the best quarterly result in the last five year, above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 140 million euros.

Loan loss provisions in the period fell nearly 40 percent from the previous quarter to 109 million euros.

The bank said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank's financial strength - was 12.7 percent at the end of March from 12.65 percent at the end of December

($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes)