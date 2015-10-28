MILAN Oct 28 Italian investment bank Mediobanca
posted a sharp rise in its quarterly net profit as a
stake sale more than offset a drop in fees and trading income
due to difficult financial markets over the summer.
The Milanese bank said on Wednesday its net profit in
July-September, its first financial quarter, rose 53 percent to
244 million euros ($269 million) as it sold its stake in Pirelli
in a tender offer launched on the Italian tyre maker.
In a shift in focus from equity investments towards banking
operations, Mediobanca has been reducing or selling stakes in
some of Italy's best-known firms.
Net profit in the bank's first financial quarter was above
an average estimate of 230 million euros in an analyst consensus
provided by the company. Revenues fell 3 percent to 507 million
euros, compared with a 510 million euro estimate, as volatile
markets due to China's woes held back M&A deals.
It said the contribution from its equity holdings rose to 83
million euros thanks to higher profits earned on Assicurazioni
Generali -- the insurer in which it holds a 3 percent
stake that it plans to sell by the end of June.
Loan loss provisions fell 4 percent to 115 million euros.
Its best-quality CET 1 capital ratio improved slightly to 13.3
percent.
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
