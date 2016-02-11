MILAN Feb 11 Italy's Mediobanca said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 24 percent as higher net interest income and fees failed to offset a one-off charge for the rescue of four troubled local lenders.

Net profit for the three months to December was 76.8 million euros ($86.8 million) as it booked a charge of 57.3 million euros for its contribution to the government-sponsored rescue scheme, the Milan-based investment bank said in a statement its.

Loan loss provisions in the period fell to 109 million euros from 115.4 million euros in the previous quarter.

Fully-phased CET 1 at the end of December was 13.4 percent, in line with the 13.34 percent seen at end September. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)