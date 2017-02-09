MILAN Feb 9 Italian investment bank Mediobanca
said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit almost
doubled, lifted by stronger revenues and cost cuts.
Net profit for the three months to December was 147.5
million euros ($158 million) from 76.8 million euros a year
earlier.
Loan loss provisions in the period rose to 96.9 million
euros from 86.8 million euros in the preceding quarter.
The bank, the largest shareholder of Assicurazioni Generali
, said the equity contribution from the insurer in the
first half was largely steady at 134.7 million euros.
Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has said it
is examining a possible tie-up with Generali.
($1 = 0.9363 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)