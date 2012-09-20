* FY net profit down 78 pct at 80.9 mln euros

* Bank takes 573 mln euros in writedowns

* Loan provisions up 34 pct to 468 mln euros

* Dividend down, core Tier 1 higher

* Shares fall 4 pct (Adds details, shares turn lower)

MILAN, Sept 20 Annual net profit at Italy's main investment bank Mediobanca plunged 78 percent after the bank booked further writedowns on its investment portfolio and raised provisions against risky loans.

Mediobanca, influential through a web of Italian holdings, booked impairments of 132.7 million euros ($173.27 million) on its stake in bank UniCredit and 113 million euros on its holding in Telco, which controls Telecom Italia.

It also wrote down its stake in publisher RCS Mediagroup for 78 million euros.

The writedowns led to a fourth-quarter loss of 24 million euros, compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst consensus of a 4 million euros loss.

The bank also said full-year loan impairments rose 34 percent to 468 million euros.

The board proposed a dividend of 0.05 euros per share, down from 0.17 euros a year ago.

Mediobanca, the force behind the near-completed rescue deal of its big debtor Fondiaria-SAI, said its core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.5 percent against 11.1 percent at the end of March.

The shares dipped after the results and were down 4 percent at 4.06 euros by 1212 GMT, after having been up 1.5 percent just before the statement was released.

"The net result was below consensus," a Milan banking analyst said, adding the whole banking sector was weak.

Analysts said the future of Mediobanca's investment portfolio, in particular of its large stakes in RCS and insurer Generali, was expected to be a driver for the stock going forward. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell)