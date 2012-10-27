MILAN Oct 27 First-quarter net profit at
Italy's leading investment bank Mediobanca doubled
from a year earlier on the back of trading gains and a steep
reduction in labour and administrative costs.
The bank, which starts its financial year on July 1, posted
a better-than-expected net profit of 109 million euros ($140.95
million) and did not book any writedowns after months of heavy
impairments on its financial holdings.
Analysts had expected Mediobanca to report net profit of 85
million euros according to a consensus of analysts' estimates
compiled by the bank. The bank had posted a loss in the previous
quarter, hit by heavy writedowns on its equity portfolio.
Mediobanca's Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial
strength, was stable at 11.5 percent, one of the highest among
Italian banks.
Mediobanca, influential in Italy through a web of domestic
holdings, said its funding was 55 billion euros, stable from the
end of June.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)