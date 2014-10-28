* Bank does not plan major acquisitions

* Could consider small buys for consumer, retail units

* Q1 net profit beats expectations (Recasts lead, adds analysts on results, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 28 Mediobanca is not planning any big acquisitions as Italy's banking sector goes through an expected consolidation in coming months, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after its financial year got off to a strong start.

"We are not interested in M&A," CEO Alberto Nagel said in a conference call with journalists on first-quarter results of the Italian investment bank.

Nagel later told analysts the bank could consider small acquisitions for its consumer credit and retail businesses if they helped speed up strategy on that front. "But they won't be big deals," he said.

Analysts expect a wave of mergers after a pan-European review showed on Sunday that nine Italian banks had capital shortfalls at the end of last year and two still needed to raise funds.

Bailed-out Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a 2.1 billion euro ($2.7 billion) funding shortfall that could force it to seek a merger.

Nagel said he expected consolidation to kick in, not in the immediate future but rather over the next 18 months.

"We will first see domestic mergers and only after that consolidation across different euro zone markets," he said.

Italy's fragmented banking system is under pressure to boost profitability as its economy stagnates.

Mediobanca, traditionally at the heart of Italy's financial dealings, posted net profit of 160 million euros for the first quarter of its financial year, beating what it said was a consensus forecast of 120 million euros.

The figure was down 6.4 percent by comparison with a year ago, when the results got a boost from one-off capital gains.

FEES, DIVIDENDS

Mediobanca shares were up 4.45 percent at 1501 GMT, compared with a 1.66 percent rise in the European banking index.

Local broker Equita said in a note the results were much better than expected and of excellent quality, thanks in large part to fees earned.

"The biggest positive surprise are the fees ... which largely compensate for a slightly worse cost trend," the broker said.

Nagel told shareholders later on Tuesday he expected a higher profit in the current financial year and hoped to increase dividend payouts.

Mediobanca said it needed to take no action on its capital or loan coverage. It reported a fully phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, of 12.6 percent at the end of September.

Mediobanca said it had paid back a further 1 billion euros of cheap European Central Bank (ECB) funding taken roughly three years ago to weather the financial crisis.

The bank, which at the end of September had excess capital worth 1.4 billion euros, recently took 578 million euros of new ultra-long loans from the ECB. (1 US dollar = 0.7877 euro) (Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jane Baird)