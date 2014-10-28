* Bank does not plan major acquisitions
* Could consider small buys for consumer, retail units
* Q1 net profit beats expectations
(Recasts lead, adds analysts on results, shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 28 Mediobanca is not
planning any big acquisitions as Italy's banking sector goes
through an expected consolidation in coming months, its chief
executive said on Tuesday, after its financial year got off to a
strong start.
"We are not interested in M&A," CEO Alberto Nagel said in a
conference call with journalists on first-quarter results of the
Italian investment bank.
Nagel later told analysts the bank could consider small
acquisitions for its consumer credit and retail businesses if
they helped speed up strategy on that front. "But they won't be
big deals," he said.
Analysts expect a wave of mergers after a pan-European
review showed on Sunday that nine Italian banks had capital
shortfalls at the end of last year and two still needed to raise
funds.
Bailed-out Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a 2.1
billion euro ($2.7 billion) funding shortfall that could force
it to seek a merger.
Nagel said he expected consolidation to kick in, not in the
immediate future but rather over the next 18 months.
"We will first see domestic mergers and only after that
consolidation across different euro zone markets," he said.
Italy's fragmented banking system is under pressure to boost
profitability as its economy stagnates.
Mediobanca, traditionally at the heart of Italy's financial
dealings, posted net profit of 160 million euros for the first
quarter of its financial year, beating what it said was a
consensus forecast of 120 million euros.
The figure was down 6.4 percent by comparison with a year
ago, when the results got a boost from one-off capital gains.
FEES, DIVIDENDS
Mediobanca shares were up 4.45 percent at 1501 GMT, compared
with a 1.66 percent rise in the European banking index.
Local broker Equita said in a note the results were much
better than expected and of excellent quality, thanks in large
part to fees earned.
"The biggest positive surprise are the fees ... which
largely compensate for a slightly worse cost trend," the broker
said.
Nagel told shareholders later on Tuesday he expected a
higher profit in the current financial year and hoped to
increase dividend payouts.
Mediobanca said it needed to take no action on its capital
or loan coverage. It reported a fully phased Common Equity Tier
1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, of 12.6 percent at the
end of September.
Mediobanca said it had paid back a further 1 billion euros
of cheap European Central Bank (ECB) funding taken roughly three
years ago to weather the financial crisis.
The bank, which at the end of September had excess capital
worth 1.4 billion euros, recently took 578 million euros of new
ultra-long loans from the ECB.
(1 US dollar = 0.7877 euro)
(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Jane Baird)