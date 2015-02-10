(Corrects to show stake 13.2 not 11 percent, paragraph 3)
MILAN Feb 10 Mediobanca, Italy's top
investment bank, said on Tuesday net profit in the second
quarter fell 25 percent as growth across its main banking
businesses failed to offset higher one-off capital gains the
previous year.
Net profit in the three months to the end of December was
100.6 million euros ($114 million) as the lender booked asset
sales worth 11.4 million euros compared to gains of 72.7 million
euros a year earlier.
Mediobanca, which controls 13.2 percent of Italy's biggest
insurer Assicurazioni Generali, said banking revenues
were lifted by growth in its consumer and corporate lending
business, with its loan book expanding 4.2 percent in the first
two quarters, as well as by investment banking fees.
Mediobanca, for years at the heart of Italy's financial
dealings, tends to be the first port of call for mergers among
Italian lenders.
Some analysts believe it could reap rewards from a recent
government decree on cooperative banking reform which is
expected to speed up consolidation in the sector.
Italy's fragmented banking system is under pressure to boost
profitability as its economy stagnates.
Mediobanca, which said its problem loans were 3.8 percent of
its total loan book, said its fully phased Common Equity Tier 1
ratio - a measure of a bank's financial strength - was steady at
12.65 percent at the end of December.
($1 = 0.8819 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sunil Nair)