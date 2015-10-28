(Adds details from conference call; refiled to remove repetition of "Wednesday")

MILAN Oct 28 Italian investment bank Mediobanca has posted a sharp rise in its quarterly net profit as the sale of its stake in tyremaker Pirelli more than offset a drop in fees and trading income due to difficult financial markets.

The Milanese bank said on Wednesday its net profit in July-September, its financial first quarter, rose 53 percent to 244 million euros ($269 million) after its stake in Pirelli was sold to the tyremaker's new owners.

In a shift in focus from equity investments towards banking operations, Mediobanca has been reducing or selling stakes in some of Italy's best-known firms.

Net profit beat the average forecast by analysts of 230 million euros, the company said. Revenues fell 3 percent to 507 million euros, compared with a 510 million euro estimate, as volatile markets amid an economic slowdown in China held back M&A deals.

Retail arm CheBanca! posted a net profit in the quarter for the first time but Mediobanca also earned higher profits on its stake in Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali , a holding which it plans to sell by the end of June.

Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told a conference call that gains from stake disposals will help ensure the bank's net income is up this year.

He reaffirmed the company aimed to grow its alternative wealth management business and that Mediobanca was looking at other possible deals after the acquisition earlier this year of London-based credit asset manager Cairn Capital.

Without giving details, Nagel said the outcome of the bank's health assessment by the European Central Bank had been "very satisfactory". Mediobanca's best-quality common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio improved slightly in the quarter to 13.3 percent of risk-adjusted assets, one of the highest in Italy.

Loan loss provisions fell 4 percent in the period to 115 million euros. ($1 = 0.9064 euros)