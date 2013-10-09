MILAN Oct 9 Italian insurer Unipol is selling a 2.7 percent stake in investment bank Mediobanca through a share placement, market sources told Reuters.

The placement, carried out through broker Equita SIM, has a price range of 5.8 euros ($7.84) to 5.88 euros, the sources said.

The accelerated bookbuild for the deal will close by Thursday morning. ($1 = 0.7398 euros)

