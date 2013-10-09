BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 9 Italian insurer Unipol has started selling off its stake in investment bank Mediobanca , as demanded by the country's competition regulator in return for approving its takeover of debt-stricken rival Fondiaria-SAI.
Market sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the Bologna-based insurer was selling a 2.7 percent stake in Mediobanca through a share placing.
Unipol acquired control of a 3.83 percent stake in Mediobanca with the Fondiaria-SAI takeover and must sell out by the end of this year.
The regulator has asked Unipol to sell the stake to relinquish all ties with Mediobanca which brokered the merger deal which saved Italy's second-biggest insurer from bankruptcy along with the bank's own 1.1 billion-euro exposure to Fondiaria.
The share placing, carried out through broker Equita SIM, has a price range of 5.8 euros ($7.84) to 5.88 euros. The accelerated bookbuild for the deal will close by Thursday morning, the sources said. ($1=0.7398 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: