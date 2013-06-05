MILAN, June 5 Italy's Mediobanca said on Wednesday it had accepted 170 million pounds ($262 million) of notes in a swap involving lower Tier 2 securities.

The bank had offered to buy the subordinated fixed/floating rate notes maturing in 2018 with fixed-rate senior notes due in 2018.

The offer was on an outstanding value of 200 million pounds, the bank said, adding the new notes issue price would be 100 percent. ($1 = 0.6497 British pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)