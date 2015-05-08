MILAN May 8 The arrival of France's Vivendi
as a "stable" shareholder in Telecom Italia
is good news for the Italian phone company, the chief executive
of Mediobanca said on Friday.
"The presence of Vivendi, which is a listed company with a
solid balance sheet, led by an enterpreneur who has proved he
can generate value, is great news for Telecom Italia," Alberto
Nagel told a media call.
"To have a stable shareholder such as Vivendi will allow
Telecom Italia to have a steadier medium-to-long term strategy
thanks to the support of a stable shareholder," he said.
Nagel confirmed Mediobanca will sell its stake in Telecom
Italia once holding company Telco, through which it currently
own the stake, receives a green light from Argentina's
regulators to dissolve.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Danilo Masoni)