BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 17 Mediobanca, Italy's top investment bank, aims to draw less than 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) from the funds the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to offer as part of a new long-term loan programme, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Mediobanca will take less than 1 billion (euros) of TLTRO," CEO Alberto Nagel said in a conference call on the company's full-year results. (1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan