MILAN, Sept 17 Mediobanca, Italy's top investment bank, aims to draw less than 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) from the funds the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to offer as part of a new long-term loan programme, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Mediobanca will take less than 1 billion (euros) of TLTRO," CEO Alberto Nagel said in a conference call on the company's full-year results. (1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak)