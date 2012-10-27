MILAN Oct 27 Mediobanca Chief
Executive Alberto Nagel said on Saturday he expected insurer
Unipol, which now controls peer Fondiaria-SAI
, to start paying back a portion of the investment
bank's exposure to FonSai.
"We expect a reimbursement of 350 million euros during the
next financial year," Nagel said.
Mediobanca has accumulated a total exposure of 1.1 billion
euros to FonSAI and two related listed companies over 10 years,
its largest exposure to a single company.
FonSAI has been recapitalised and is now being folded into
Bologna-based Unipol in a complex merger that will allow the
insurer to pay back its debt.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)