BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 24 Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Tuesday it will book a capital gain of 60 million euros ($80.96 million) on its Telecom Italia holding after striking a deal with Spain's Telefonica , the company said on Tuesday.
Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia and in which Mediobanca also has a stake, in a two-phase deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66 percent in Telco.
Mediobanca's stake in Telco will fall to 7.3 percent from 11.6 percent after the deal, the bank added.
The capital gain will be booked in the first quarter of the new financial year, it said. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
March 30 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd