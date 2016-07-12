MILAN, July 12 Banca Mediolanum will
consider contributing to a new fund Italy is trying to set up to
buy bad loans off the country's weakest lenders only once there
is more clarity on the scheme, the head of the Italian asset
manager said.
CEO Massimo Doris told Reuters in a phone interview on
Tuesday it would be key to see what kind of bad loans the new
fund will target.
After brokering the creation of privately-funded Atlante
which used most of its cash to backstop capital calls at two
struggling regional banks, Italy is trying to promote the
establishment of a new fund focused on buying banks' bad debts.
"If Atlante 2 is created, we'll consider it ... before
deciding we want to see the criteria that will shape it," Doris
said. Mediolanum's contribution will likely be smaller than the
50 million euros injected into Atlante, he said.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Valentina Za)