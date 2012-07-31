MILAN, July 31 Italian asset manager Mediolanum
expects to post a record net profit this year despite
the ongoing uncertainty affecting markets, the group's Chief
Executive Ennio Doris told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are predicting a record year (for net profit) even if we
expect market volatility to continue," Doris said in a phone
interview.
Earlier on Tuesday Mediolanum said its net profit in the
first half rose 125 percent as it put to use cheap money from
the European Central Bank.
Doris said the group's dividend policy would remain
unchanged and ruled out the possibility of any acquisitions to
help fuel growth.
"We will grow organically," he said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Maria Pia Quaglia)