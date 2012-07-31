* Increased profits to help fund cash calls
* Mediolanum holds 11.8 bln euro Italy state bonds
* Mediolanum received 3 bln euros of ECB funds
MILAN, July 31 Italian asset manager Mediolanum
expects to post a record net profit this year after its
earnings in the first-half more than doubled as it used cheap
European Central Bank funds to buy high-yielding Italian bonds.
"We are predicting a record year (for net profit) even if we
expect market volatility to continue," Mediolanum's Chief
Executive Ennio Doris told Reuters on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday Mediolanum said its net profit in the
first half rose 125 percent to 217.5 million euros as it put to
use cheap money from the European Central Bank.
Doris said part of the increased profits would be used to
help fund capital increases.
Mediolanum, in which former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi is a major shareholder, is seeking to strengthen the
balance sheet of its banking unit Banca Mediolanum.
It will do so by completing a previously launched capital
increase of 500 million euros and paying a first tranche of a
new 200 million euro cash call in the second half.
"The aim is to take Core Tier 1 - a measure of financial
strength - to over 10 percent in 2012 and 11 percent in 2013,"
Doris said.
By beefing up the bank's capital base Mediolanum hopes to be
able to meet Basel III requirements and to invest more in
higher-yielding market opportunities, mainly Italian state
bonds.
Mediolanum currently holds a total of 11.8 billion euros of
Italian sovereign bonds along with 4.3 billion euros of Italian
financial securities, as well as 0.6 billion euros of Spanish
government bonds.
Burdened with a 2 trillion euro debt and in the grip of
recession, Italy has seen its debt costs track Spain's higher as
Madrid struggles to retain market access amid budget troubles.
"The insolvency risk of Italy is nonexistent. If the
situation had been serious the government's spending review
would have been much higher," Doris said, adding he was
confident ECB head Mario Draghi would take measures to bring
peripheral bond yields down.
At the end of June, Banca Mediolanum had 3 billion euros of
three-year ECB funds on its books.
To diversify the funding of the bank, Mediolanum said on
Tuesday it had approved the issue of non-convertible bonds for
up to 300 million euros that can be launched before the end of
2013.
Doris said the group's dividend policy would remain
unchanged and ruled out the possibility of any acquisitions to
help fuel growth.
"We will grow organically," he said.
