MILAN, July 30 Italian asset manager Mediolanum
could be in a position to offer investors a more
generous dividend policy thanks to its strong capital position,
the group's deputy chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Our strong core Tier 1 could allow us to modify our
dividend policy which currently distributes 50 percent of
profits," Massimo Doris said in an interview.
Doris said it was possible a new dividend policy could be
introduced as early as 2015 on this year's results.
Mediolanum had a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 18.09 percent
at the end of June.
Doris said he also expected total net inflows in 2014 to
beat the 3.3 billion euros ($4.4 billion) seen in 2013.
($1 = 0.7476 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes)