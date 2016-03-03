MILAN, March 3 An Italian appeals court has
ruled in favour of a request by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi's holding company to cancel the forced sale of a
stake in asset manager Banca Mediolanum, a source
close to the matter said.
In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Fininvest, the
holding which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, to sell a stake of
just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered
fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after
being convicted for tax fraud.
