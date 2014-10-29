MILAN Oct 29 Fininvest, the holding company of Silvio Berlusconi, said on Wednesday its board had given a mandate to its chief executive to address the request by the Bank of Italy to sell part of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum.

Earlier this month the Bank of Italy called on Fininvest to sell a 20 percent stake in the asset manager because it no longer considered former prime minister Berlusconi fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

The central bank has requested the stake sale because of Berlusconi's conviction for tax fraud last year.

Fininvest, which controls broadcaster Mediaset, currently holds 30 percent of Mediolanum.

The holding company said in a statement that the Bank of Italy had said its request could be met through a transfer of the Mediolanum stake to a trust.

"The board... has given the CEO a mandate to respond to the (Bank of Italy) request and press ahead... with the necessary talks with the regulator," Fininvest said.

Mediolanum is in the process of registering as a bank, thus falling under the supervision of the Bank of Italy.

